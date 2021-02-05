VOTE NOW: Do you have plans to travel this year?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
Wegher Construction was founded more than 30 years ago by Rick Wegher and some partners, while Brown Construction was founded by Tim Brown. They combined in 2011.
After Younkers closed in 2018, its former escalator was turned off for good. Two-level escalators at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium and MercyOne's Central Medical Building were replaced with staircases. Now HOM's joins the list.
The board unanimously supported the resolution.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.
Iowa was once viewed as the standard by which other states measured their public schools. We set the bar and, now, rather than shore up that r…
Co-founder Dave Bernstein told City Council on Monday that demolition for the Grandview Park Water Tower replacement project is going to "basically wipe out half of the beer garden" during the annual music festival.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.