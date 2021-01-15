VOTE NOW: Do you know anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine?

Related to this story
A man was using a Bobcat skid loader to move trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, police said.
Court documents said the woman retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.
Eleven students said they often worked 50-plus hours a week at factories and faced threats of deportation.
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
Karen Eberle worked at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's labor and delivery unit from 1979 to 1989, then spent 31 years teaching at St. Luke's College.
One suspect is accused of forcing a person to enter a Sioux City house just after midnight Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle. One shot struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18.
Northwest Iowa professor present for Trump's Fifth Avenue shooting remark calls impeachment 'overreach'
It was at Dordt College in 2016 where Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." He was impeached for a second time on Wednesday.
“It is incredibly humbling,” Shalhoub says. “It really brings into sharp focus this sort of idea of the randomness of how I and my siblings ended up in the lives that we are in."
When Eleanor Tasker and a group of Twelfth Night leaders got together for a luncheon Sunday, they presented her with sheet music for a new song, "Bright and Glorious Is the Sky."