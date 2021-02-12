VOTE NOW: Do you leave home less often during extreme cold?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the story of 20-foot-tall Quarantina.
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
As of Sunday, businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will be no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
Bernie's Lawn & Garden was started by co-proprietor Duane Cory's father, Bernie Cory, in November 1977. The store has new owners, but little will change.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
As of Sunday, businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will be no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
The 24-year-old man is wanted for violating a pre-trial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Clark Lucar went out to smoke a cigarette one morning in early December. That's when he said he began experiencing chest pain.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Bob Scott and Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme indicated that Nebraska and South Dakota are limiting inoculations to state residents, but Iowa has not instituted that restriction.