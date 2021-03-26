VOTE NOW: Do you like to color eggs for Easter?
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on multiple felony counts after shooting at an occupied vehicle and pointing the gun at a b…
When Sioux City East basketball fans flipped on the television Monday night to watch the NCAA March Madness game between Ohio and Creighton, t…
INDIANAPOLIS — As he walked off the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with 35.8 seconds remaining on the clock Monday, all the emotions climbed…
The $1,400 "stimulus" will cost every man, woman, and child in America approximately $6,000. -- David Atkins, Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man in possession of a stolen handgun was arrested Tuesday near a Sioux City elementary school.
DES MOINES — Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and loosen other state re…
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Two inmates used prison hammers to kill a nurse and a correctional officer in a failed attempt to escape from the Anamosa Stat…
It’s not ideal, but it’ll do for now.