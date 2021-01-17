VOTE NOW: Do you plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to you?

Related to this story
A man was using a Bobcat skid loader to move trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, police said.
SIOUX CITY -- In some ways, Sioux City's long-awaited ALDI seems to have been born under a bad sign. The grocery store's arrival was delayed a…
Eleven students said they often worked 50-plus hours a week at factories and faced threats of deportation.
Court documents said the woman retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.
One suspect is accused of forcing a person to enter a Sioux City house just after midnight Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle. One shot struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18.
"I hope that if there's a just God, you wake up in the middle of the night every night you're in prison and you hear these four words: 'I want my mommy,'" Lee Stoos, Elizabeth Bockholt's stepfather, told Jordan Henry at sentencing Friday.
Northwest Iowa professor present for Trump's Fifth Avenue shooting remark calls impeachment 'overreach'
It was at Dordt College in 2016 where Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." He was impeached for a second time on Wednesday.
The man traveled from Wisconsin to have sex with the 15-year-old girl. Officers who stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation questioned him about the girl's presence and found a box of condoms, zip ties and a roll of Gorilla brand tape.
ELK POINT, S.D. -- One man died and a man and woman were injured in a crash on Interstate 29 near Elk Point Friday evening.
After police began their pursuit, the car refused to stop, sped away and launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks — flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank.