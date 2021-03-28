VOTE NOW: Do you play a musical instrument?

Related to this story
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
INDIANAPOLIS — As he walked off the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with 35.8 seconds remaining on the clock Monday, all the emotions climbed…
SIOUX CITY -- A South Dakota man in possession of a stolen handgun was arrested Tuesday near a Sioux City elementary school.
When Sioux City East basketball fans flipped on the television Monday night to watch the NCAA March Madness game between Ohio and Creighton, t…
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Two inmates used prison hammers to kill a nurse and a correctional officer in a failed attempt to escape from the Anamosa Stat…
DES MOINES — Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and loosen other state re…
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old and three juveniles suspected of going on a burglary spree were arrested late Tuesday after Sioux City police sto…
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday warned of a phone scam in the area with callers pretending to represent the sher…
DES MOINES -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty to attempting to file a fraudulent insurance claim after a car accident.
Before Judge Roger Sailer