editor's pick VOTE NOW: Do you prefer daylight saving time or standard time? Oct 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you prefer daylight saving time or standard time? You voted: Daylight saving time Standard time Vote View Results Back View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular National Coke is canceling 200 drink brands Updated Oct 26, 2020 Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to 200 brands, or half of its portfolio. Local news SEARCH: Sioux City school salaries in 2019-20 Oct 21, 2020 Search our interactive database for Sioux City school district employee salaries between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Local news Sunday snowfall breaks 102-year-old record in Sioux City Oct 25, 2020 With chilly temperatures forecast for the area until Tuesday, the snow isn't going anywhere for the time being. Education Judge upholds Sioux City school board's firing of teacher Oct 27, 2020 District Judge Steven Andreasen ruled that evidence and testimony showed Julie Fischer wrote, sent or knew who sent anonymous letters to district officials, but that her firing was not due to the statements made in them. Nebraska news Nebraska police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot Oct 22, 2020 Police said the temperature was 44 degrees and rain was falling when the two were discovered. Crime & Courts Latest Woodbury County court report Oct 25, 2020 Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts. Crime & Courts Sioux City contractor gets probation for bilking customers of $40,000 Oct 19, 2020 The man collected thousands of dollars from customers -- one of whom paid more than $25,000 and another over $11,000 -- and then never showed up to do the work. +2 Local Lifestyles Holiday decorating pro brings joy to Siouxland homeowners Oct 24, 2020 Roughly seven years ago, a lady at Hunter Vedral's church asked him to hang Christmas lights for her. Seven years later, he operates a thriving business that serves a few dozen clients.