VOTE NOW: Do you regift?

The man was found with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX CITY — Former area prep and college football coach Phil Karpuk died on Sunday.
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
Kirk Ferentz walked off the practice field at the Iowa football complex late Sunday morning feeling good.
Two vehicles were damaged in the incident; one ended up on its roof.
WESTFIELD, Iowa -- Medical examiners have determined the identity of a man found Friday in a burned vehicle in rural Plymouth County.
Police said the woman was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight.
Just before the crash, gunshots had been reported in the area.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the 17-year-old forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions over an eight-month span.