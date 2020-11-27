VOTE NOW: Do you send Christmas cards?

The charge is the seventh the Iowa Board of Medicine has filed against Dr. Adam Smith. He also has pleaded not guilty in federal court to several counts of health care fraud and making false statements.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said in spite of virus cases, he believes "we have been managing well." He recommended keeping in-school learning and urged the school board to not go to all-online learning, but to hybrid if any shift was to be made.
Exceptions to Iowa's mask mandate prompted Supervisor Rocky De Witt to ask if county personnel should be supplied with “stop watches and tape measures.” Responded P.J. Jennings: “You’re being funny about it, but dying from the virus isn’t funny."
"We knew going in that this would not be like any other Christmas but we know how important to celebrate," Cheryl Wells said. "Sharing a message of joy is more important now that it has ever been before."