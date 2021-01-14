VOTE NOW: Do you think elected officials are adequately compensated?

Related to this story
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
A man was using a Bobcat skid loader to move trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, police said.
Court documents said the woman retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.
Eleven students said they often worked 50-plus hours a week at factories and faced threats of deportation.
La Morena Good Morning has the same ownership as La Morena Family Restaurant, with a menu featuring plenty of Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes plus classics fitting for a storied restaurant space.
Karen Eberle worked at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's labor and delivery unit from 1979 to 1989, then spent 31 years teaching at St. Luke's College.
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
One suspect is accused of forcing a person to enter a Sioux City house just after midnight Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle. One shot struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18.
“It is incredibly humbling,” Shalhoub says. “It really brings into sharp focus this sort of idea of the randomness of how I and my siblings ended up in the lives that we are in."
It's unclear whether Liborio Martinez-Rubio pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Javier Cheron. But there was no doubt he was dealing large quantities of drugs at the time of the fatal shooting and had six firearms in his home.