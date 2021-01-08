VOTE NOW: Do you think it’s important for high-level elected officials to have held previous political office?
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
Rick Bertrand was given a mask to wear when speaking but did not put it on. Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall.
The 18-year-old woman was killed in the first hour of the new year at a home in Morningside.
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
La Morena Good Morning has the same ownership as La Morena Family Restaurant, with a menu featuring plenty of Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes plus classics fitting for a storied restaurant space.
DeJean was named to the All-American Bowl. He's Adidas Player of the Year. And he led OABCIG to a second-straight state championship.
Officers determined that a woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river. She apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river.
