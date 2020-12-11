VOTE NOW: Do you think Sioux City will have a White Christmas?

The first surge of deaths from the novel coronavirus in metro Sioux City dealt a devastating impact on Morningside Lutheran Church, which draws heavily on working class immigrants. "It was horrible," Pastor Tom LoVan said. "There was a lot of fear."
Under the old system, if an individual’s death was deemed COVID-19-related by a physician but the deceased did not have a positive test on file, the state did not record that as a COVID-19-related death. It will do so now.
Bob Kneifl, Ponca's longtime rescue captain and fire prevention officer, was laid to rest Thursday, saluted by dozens of firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers. Kneifl, 64, died Monday of COVID-19.
The man, 21, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl for 10 months, according to a court complaint, and recorded video of their sex acts, sent videos to others and distributed photos of them naked.