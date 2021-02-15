VOTE NOW: For how long did you warm up your car on Monday morning?
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
The Orange City-based chain, which has over 200 locations in 14 states, opened five locations in a 2020 that was devastating for many restaurants.
Roderick Banks was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.