VOTE NOW: Has someone in your family contracted COVID-19?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Christiansen's 5,700-square-foot brick and stone ranch-style home with copper awnings is one-of-a-kind. It sits on a 3.3 acres in Morningside and features stunning views, which can be seen from custom windows.
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
Gene Dice Sr.'s ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
SIOUX CITY -- Rick Mullin, a longtime Sioux City businessman and Democratic political activist, died Thursday at his home in Sioux City.
Both were wanted for violations of parole related to drug convictions.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson was stopped twice by law enforcement officers in 2019 and found in possession of meth. He had been selling sizable quantities of meth since he had been released from federal prison.
According to documents filed with the city, the proposed action is being requested because "the impact of COVID-19 and increased costs of construction have resulted in a financial deficit for the project."
MOVILLE, Iowa -- She came to the Woodbury Central School District as a relatively green teacher and coach, but after three decades, Cherie Dan…