VOTE NOW: Have you ever donated to a food pantry?
Related to this story
Most Popular
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
Mike Christiansen's 5,700-square-foot brick and stone ranch-style home with copper awnings is one-of-a-kind. It sits on a 3.3 acres in Morningside and features stunning views, which can be seen from custom windows.
Gene Dice Sr.'s ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners.
Both were wanted for violations of parole related to drug convictions.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson was stopped twice by law enforcement officers in 2019 and found in possession of meth. He had been selling sizable quantities of meth since he had been released from federal prison.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
-
- 4 min to read
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, of Oto, age 25, was killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.