VOTE NOW: Have you ever taken a riverboat cruise on the Missouri River?

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for 90 days because of ethical violations.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A small group of Orange City landlords and tenants are challenging the Sioux County city's new rental ordinance, saying i…
SIOUX CITY -- In a relatively short span of time this year, Bernabe Mendoza went from having little experience making horchata to struggling t…
LUTON, Iowa -- A rural Whiting, Iowa, man was charged with second-degree murder, related to an incident that occurred in rural Luton, Iowa, M…
Teacher had students bind girl in sheet and push her down steps while videotaping it, parents allege in lawsuit
The stunt was apparently part of an assignment to reenact a scene from Shakespeare, an attorney said, and the teacher told students they would fail if they didn’t participate. The girl has a brain injury.
LUTON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday outside a residence north of Luton.
SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.
The contentiousness over when and whether an Omaha couple got married was just part of a divorce case that took the (wedding) cake.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A farm laborer was found guilty Friday in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out f…
