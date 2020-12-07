VOTE NOW: Have you gone out to look at Christmas lights this year?

Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have said Melissa Camargo-Flores waited for Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home for roughly 20 minutes in 2018 and stabbed her several times after she left the house. She later told police she had been involved with Alvarez-Flores' boyfriend.
-
- 4 min to read
The first surge of deaths from the novel coronavirus in metro Sioux City dealt a devastating impact on Morningside Lutheran Church, which draws heavily on working class immigrants. "It was horrible," Pastor Tom LoVan said. "There was a lot of fear."
The person appeared to have been dead for a week when officers found the body on Tuesday, and signs of blunt force trauma were detected.
The subject was known to officers as having mental health problems.
The 27-year-old woman is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating her parole. She is on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Douglas Mallette says the city and three companies failed to properly monitor the buildup of methane gas inside the scale room at Sioux City's Citizens Convenience Center in 2018.
One woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second degree arson, and was also charged with operating while intoxicated and other items. Separately, a man was arrested in Rock Valley.
A couple flew to Hawaii despite knowing they were infected with the virus, police say. They were arrested.
- Updated
"They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death," Kauai police said.
Prior to the discovery of a body Tuesday, the city had four homicides in 2020, five if the latest case is added to that list. Sioux City averages two homicides per year.
Corn Board CEO Lane Segerstrom said construction on the Sac County plant will begin in the spring and will employ up to 30 people.