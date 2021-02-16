VOTE NOW: Have you or someone you know experienced difficulty signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
The Orange City-based chain, which has over 200 locations in 14 states, opened five locations in a 2020 that was devastating for many restaurants.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.