VOTE NOW: Have you placed a wager on one or more NCCA tournament games this year?

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on multiple felony counts after shooting at an occupied vehicle and pointing the gun at a b…
SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic l…
SIOUX CITY -- A state audit of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office going back several years is expected to begin soon, now that Woodbury Coun…
- Updated
CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The gunman first shot at the couple Sunday while they were driving in their vehicle, then appeared at their South Sioux Ci…
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is considering selling off the county's little-known, 184-acre farm to help cover the f…
SIOUX CITY -- City streets turned into speedways Saturday, when three high-speed chases took place in just under four hours in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- An Iowa Department of Transportation official told Sioux City Council members Monday that the Bacon Creek conduit beneath Gordon…
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies recovered a firearm and methamphetamine after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening in Sioux City.