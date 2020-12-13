VOTE NOW: Have you started baking for Christmas?

The parents said a student put their seventh-grade son in a choke hold until he lost consciousness. The student then dropped their son onto the floor, and he landed on his head, causing the brain injury, according to the lawsuit.
Bob Kneifl, Ponca's longtime rescue captain and fire prevention officer, was laid to rest Thursday, saluted by dozens of firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers. Kneifl, 64, died Monday of COVID-19.
Under the old system, if an individual’s death was deemed COVID-19-related by a physician but the deceased did not have a positive test on file, the state did not record that as a COVID-19-related death. It will do so now.
The man, 21, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl for 10 months, according to a court complaint, and recorded video of their sex acts, sent videos to others and distributed photos of them naked.