VOTE NOW: How difficult has sourcing child care been for you during the pandemic?

The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
Police have said the man's body was discovered in subzero temperatures by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.
The Orange City-based chain, which has over 200 locations in 14 states, opened five locations in a 2020 that was devastating for many restaurants.
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
The extreme cold breaks a record set in 1936.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts.