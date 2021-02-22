VOTE NOW: How many more snows will Sioux City have this season?
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
Police have said the man's body was discovered in subzero temperatures by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
Sheldon freshman Jarrett Roos overcomes spinal cord concussion to reach first Iowa state wrestling tournament
Roos is 41-0 this season. But that obscures the challenges he faced after a freak injury, from which he didn't walk for three days.
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, of Oto, age 25, was killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
DES MOINES — For the first time in 15 years, the West High School wrestling team will send a competitor to the podium at the state tournament …