VOTE NOW: How many NAIA women's basketball national tournament games do you plan to attend?

The $15 million gift is the largest in Northeast's history. In a blog post, Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she has given away nearly $4.2 billion to hundreds of organizations over the last few weeks.
HULL, Iowa -- Hull Mayor Arlan Moss described the small Northwest Iowa city's downtown as "pretty quiet" on Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is asking the Iowa State Auditor's office to conduct an audit of the county sheriff's office in the wake of rece…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found with 174 fake $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
SIOUX CITY -- City streets turned into speedways Saturday, when three high-speed chases took place in just under four hours in Sioux City.
No one knows how Ivy got to Omaha, but her rescue came just in time, a Nebraska Humane Society official said. She had lost 10 to 15 pounds, and she had a badly infected wound where her collar had become embedded in her armpit.
SIOUX CITY -- Tenants have begun moving into Copper Flats, an apartment complex in downtown Sioux City that previously housed a furniture store.
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, killed Farrah Rauch in a shootout. Wednesday, that town's police chief will speak at the 17-year-old's funeral in Blair.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An agreement in principle has been reached to settle 16 lawsuits filed against the shuttered Big Ox Energy biofuels plant …
The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur High School boys basketball team added a new athlete to its roster throughout the season, and he’s made a g…