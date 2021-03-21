VOTE NOW: How many NCAA basketball tournament games have you watched so far?

Related to this story
SIOUX CITY -- City streets turned into speedways Saturday, when three high-speed chases took place in just under four hours in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic l…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on multiple felony counts after shooting at an occupied vehicle and pointing the gun at a b…
No one knows how Ivy got to Omaha, but her rescue came just in time, a Nebraska Humane Society official said. She had lost 10 to 15 pounds, and she had a badly infected wound where her collar had become embedded in her armpit.
The $15 million gift is the largest in Northeast's history. In a blog post, Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she has given away nearly $4.2 billion to hundreds of organizations over the last few weeks.
CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The gunman first shot at the couple Sunday while they were driving in their vehicle, then appeared at their South Sioux Ci…
SIOUX CITY -- A state audit of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office going back several years is expected to begin soon, now that Woodbury Coun…
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is considering selling off the county's little-known, 184-acre farm to help cover the f…
SIOUX CITY -- An Iowa Department of Transportation official told Sioux City Council members Monday that the Bacon Creek conduit beneath Gordon…