VOTE NOW: How many New Year’s resolutions do you make?

Kirk Ferentz walked off the practice field at the Iowa football complex late Sunday morning feeling good.
SIOUX CITY — Former area prep and college football coach Phil Karpuk died on Sunday.
The man was found with a gunshot wound.
Two vehicles were damaged in the incident; one ended up on its roof.
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
WESTFIELD, Iowa -- Medical examiners have determined the identity of a man found Friday in a burned vehicle in rural Plymouth County.
LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a Lake Park woman whose death they are investigating as a homicide.
Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more depended on Trump's approval.
SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a winter weather advisory that may produce up to 7 inches of snow throughout the day on Tuesday.