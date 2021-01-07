VOTE NOW: How many of this weekend’s NFL playoff games will you watch?

Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a shooting inside a Sioux City home that occurred shortly after midn…
She was marking her 30th year at the school.
Rick Bertrand was given a mask to wear when speaking but did not put it on. Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall.
The 18-year-old woman was killed in the first hour of the new year at a home in Morningside.
- Updated
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
DeJean was named to the All-American Bowl. He's Adidas Player of the Year. And he led OABCIG to a second-straight state championship.
Officers determined that a woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river. She apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river.
Here's who earned top honors across Northwest Iowa.
- Updated
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
The 18-year-old woman was killed in the first hour of the new year at a home in Morningside.