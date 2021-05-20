VOTE NOW: How many years have you worked at the same job?
The Iowa and Nebraska state-qualifying meets were held on Thursday, and here are the results that were reported in as of The Journal’s press time.
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jurors chosen for Jay Lee Neubaum's trial must decide whether his fatal shooting of a fellow teenager was a deliberate act comm…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jaxon Hopkins watched as Jay Lee Neubaum pulled a bolt back on a 12-gauge shotgun, checking for shells inside, then squeezed th…
SIBLEY, Iowa -- Much of the Osceola County seat of Sibley was evacuated Sunday afternoon following a Union Pacific train derailment and fire o…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
DES MOINES — The state board that monitors lobbying of Iowa’s executive branch is asking for more information from a national organization tha…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Lawyers will begin choosing jurors Tuesday morning to decide whether an Onawa teenager is guilty of fatally shooting another te…
DENISON, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa woman died and three Denison residents were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County Satu…
A look at the best school district in each state.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A medical-tech startup aims to have its headquarters and first production site up and running in North Sioux City by the e…