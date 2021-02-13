VOTE NOW: How often do you eat pizza?
Here's the story of 20-foot-tall Quarantina.
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
Bernie's Lawn & Garden was started by co-proprietor Duane Cory's father, Bernie Cory, in November 1977. The store has new owners, but little will change.
The 24-year-old man is wanted for violating a pre-trial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Bob Scott and Siouxland District Health Department director Kevin Grieme indicated that Nebraska and South Dakota are limiting inoculations to state residents, but Iowa has not instituted that restriction.
Roderick Banks was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for the Nov. 1 death of Solomon Blackbird.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
Reynolds didn't consult public health staff before lifting COVID restrictions, official tells statehouse Dems
Statements from the governor's office and the public health department did not directly address whether Reynolds consulted health staff.