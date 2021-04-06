VOTE NOW: How often do you listen to radio stations?
SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant said he was hired by the city to ensure the smooth and lawf…
WASHINGTON -- With the beginning of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of killing George Floyd, remember …
SIOUX CITY – The Wednesday afternoon robbery of a downtown Sioux City bank apparently was the result of a dispute between two men about whethe…
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported several COVID-19-related deaths in Northwest Iowa counties over the weekend.
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is set to interview three candidates on Tuesday in hopes to appoint a successor to Coun…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has bonde…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in two armed carjackings on the same night in Sioux City and South Sioux City was sentenced Tuesday to…
If you haven’t heard his name already, it is time to learn about Ben McCollum. It’s a name that you might soon be hearing at the highest level…