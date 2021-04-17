VOTE NOW: How often do you take the Gordon Drive viaduct?
SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Cale Clausen started looking for his senior prom outfit, he didn’t want a regular rental suit from a store. He preferre…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested at the conclusion of a 2019 high-speed chase claims the maneuver a Sioux City police officer used to s…
LE MARS, Iowa -- As she waited at the Iowa Army National Guard armory in Le Mars Wednesday, Emily Fenske held a sign that said, "I'd wait for …
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Michigan to falsifying patient medical records.
SIOUX CITY -- Twin brothers from Sioux City were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Sioux Falls and a burglary of a Sioux …
SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man's attempt to escape from police custody came crashing down when he fell through the ceiling tiles in a ho…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man violated state environmental laws by burning thousands of railroad ties on his property in 2018, a judge ru…
SIOUX CITY -- Staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 have forced the Crittenton Center to close its emergency shelter.
SIOUX CITY -- A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary of a Sioux City convenience store.