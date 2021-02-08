VOTE NOW: If you have scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, how long did it take to make it?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the story of 20-foot-tall Quarantina.
As of Sunday, businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will be no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
The board unanimously supported the resolution.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
After Younkers closed in 2018, its former escalator was turned off for good. Two-level escalators at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium and MercyOne's Central Medical Building were replaced with staircases. Now HOM's joins the list.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
The driver was unable to navigate a highway curve, causing his car to leave the road, vault over a street and settle on the roof.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.