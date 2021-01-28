VOTE NOW: Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

Related to this story
The blaze was severe, and a fire official said crews had little opportunity to go inside the building before being forced out due to a risk of collapse.
Plendl Feed Service, an agricultural firm in Kingsley, will take over Chet's Foods effective Feb. 1.
The changes would affect middle and high school placements for students at Irving, Unity and Crescent Park/Lincoln elementary schools.
When Ron and Donna Harris started, men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Times have changed a little since.
Feeders from Irving, Unity and Crescent Park/Lincoln elementary schools will change. The current concentration of English language learners at North will be spread out across the three high schools.
The woman is accused of driving the three men who are suspected of firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing a teenager.
Kingsley residents will soon experience what so many others who live in small towns have gone through, when Chet's Foods closes on Jan. 31. That will leave the town of roughly 1,400 without a full-service store.
Chastyn Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk at one store before he and a co-defendant took a phone charger, alcohol and socks. At a second store hours later, he threatened a clerk with a knife, and the two took cash, alcohol and gum.
The 24-year-old man is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for burglary and eluding law enforcement officers.