VOTE NOW: Should law enforcement officers be required to wear body cameras?

Brian Fahrendholz has worked for the district since 2014. His "resignation is voluntary," a spokeswoman said.
The blaze was severe, and a fire official said crews had little opportunity to go inside the building before being forced out due to a risk of collapse.
When Ron and Donna Harris started, men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Times have changed a little since.
Plendl Feed Service, an agricultural firm in Kingsley, will take over Chet's Foods effective Feb. 1.
The changes would affect middle and high school placements for students at Irving, Unity and Crescent Park/Lincoln elementary schools.
Feeders from Irving, Unity and Crescent Park/Lincoln elementary schools will change. The current concentration of English language learners at North will be spread out across the three high schools.
The woman is accused of driving the three men who are suspected of firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing a teenager.
The man submitted hours for payment to a staffing agency for his girlfriend for more than a year, even though she only worked there for two days.
Chastyn Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk at one store before he and a co-defendant took a phone charger, alcohol and socks. At a second store hours later, he threatened a clerk with a knife, and the two took cash, alcohol and gum.