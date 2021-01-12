VOTE NOW: Should masks be required in the Iowa Capitol?

Related to this story
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
La Morena Good Morning has the same ownership as La Morena Family Restaurant, with a menu featuring plenty of Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes plus classics fitting for a storied restaurant space.
Officers determined that a woman had taken a family member's car and attempted to drive it into the river. She apparently drove through a construction site and exited the car once it became stuck on the bank of the river.
Court documents said the woman retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.
DES MOINES — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that crowd restrictions for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for hig…
Eleven students said they often worked 50-plus hours a week at factories and faced threats of deportation.
Karen Eberle worked at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's labor and delivery unit from 1979 to 1989, then spent 31 years teaching at St. Luke's College.
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.