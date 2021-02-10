VOTE NOW: Through which avenue are you hoping or attempting to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Related to this story
Here's the story of 20-foot-tall Quarantina.
As of Sunday, businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will be no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.
The board unanimously supported the resolution.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
The range was being used for supplemental heat when flames broke out, fire investigators said.
The driver was unable to navigate a highway curve, causing his car to leave the road, vault over a street and settle on the roof.
Bernie's Lawn & Garden was started by co-proprietor Duane Cory's father, Bernie Cory, in November 1977. The store has new owners, but little will change.