VOTE NOW: What is your favorite way to travel?

Mike Christiansen's 5,700-square-foot brick and stone ranch-style home with copper awnings is one-of-a-kind. It sits on a 3.3 acres in Morningside and features stunning views, which can be seen from custom windows.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners.
Gene Dice Sr.'s ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot.
"She was one of my best friends for 30 years...I will miss her patience, advice and wicked sense of humor. She was a once-in-a-lifetime friend and colleague," said Carla Hubert, a colleague of Cherie Dandurand at Woodbury Central Middle School.
Mullin's family operated Mullin Awning and Siding in Sioux City for decades, until then-company president Rick Mullin retired in 2013 around the time of his 60th birthday.
What is it about people who are successful in one field and believe that gives them credence to serve as an expert in a totally unrelated field?
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson was stopped twice by law enforcement officers in 2019 and found in possession of meth. He had been selling sizable quantities of meth since he had been released from federal prison.
The developer wants to divert $1 million set aside for a skywalk extension to cover higher than expected construction costs, in part because of the impact of COVID-19.
Both were wanted for violations of parole related to drug convictions.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.