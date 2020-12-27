VOTE NOW: What’s your favorite preparation of potatoes?

Related to this story
Most Popular
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the 17-year-old forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions over an eight-month span.
The man was found with a gunshot wound.
Police said the woman was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight.
According to a court complaint filed in the case, the victim provided a cashier's check for $14,243.96, which was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services. Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent.
LINCOLN, Neb. — For the fourth straight year, Nebraska’s football team will not play in a bowl game.
Two vehicles were damaged in the incident; one ended up on its roof.
WESTFIELD, Iowa -- Medical examiners have determined the identity of a man found Friday in a burned vehicle in rural Plymouth County.
Just before the crash, gunshots had been reported in the area.
According to a court complaint filed in the case, the victim provided a cashier's check for $14,243.96, which was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services. Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent.