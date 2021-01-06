VOTE NOW: What's the longest-lasting friendship you have?

Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a shooting inside a Sioux City home that occurred shortly after midn…
Rick Bertrand was given a mask to wear when speaking but did not put it on. Since July, visitors and staff have been required to wear face coverings while inside City Hall.
The 18-year-old woman was killed in the first hour of the new year at a home in Morningside.
- Updated
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
DeJean was named to the All-American Bowl. He's Adidas Player of the Year. And he led OABCIG to a second-straight state championship.
Here's who earned top honors across Northwest Iowa.
The 18-year-old woman was killed in the first hour of the new year at a home in Morningside.
- Updated
Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, 18, was killed in the early hours of Jan. 1 in a shooting at a home on the 2600 block of Walker Street.
ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes man faces charges of taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City company.
Court documents say that in 2017, the man was taking care of children of a woman he was living with when he became upset and hit a 4-year-old on the head with the potato masher, causing two cuts that required six staples to close.