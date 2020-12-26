VOTE NOW: When do you exchange gifts you don't want?

Related to this story
Most Popular
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
LINCOLN, Neb. — For the fourth straight year, Nebraska’s football team will not play in a bowl game.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the 17-year-old forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions over an eight-month span.
Police said the woman was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight.
Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Highway 12 when the driver lost control and entered the east ditch, then struck a tree.
The man was found with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX CITY -- Lauren Johnson walks out of UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's sliding glass doors into the night.
According to a court complaint filed in the case, the victim provided a cashier's check for $14,243.96, which was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services. Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent.
WESTFIELD, Iowa -- Medical examiners have determined the identity of a man found Friday in a burned vehicle in rural Plymouth County.
According to a court complaint filed in the case, the victim provided a cashier's check for $14,243.96, which was deposited into the account of Wilshire Homes Services. Police checking the bank records found that the money had been spent.