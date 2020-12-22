VOTE NOW: When do you open presents?

Related to this story
Police said a 12-year-old boy received a minor laceration from an "X-acto" style cutting tool used for crafts and hobbies after a confrontation with two other students.
A 911 caller reported a that a male had been shot at the home. Arriving deputies found the man's body.
Michael Marshall-Limoges in 2019 followed a then-14-year-old girl and her brother in his car to a convenience store, approached them twice as they walked toward their home and grabbed the girl and pushed her into his car in an alley.
Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Highway 12 when the driver lost control and entered the east ditch, then struck a tree.
LINCOLN, Neb. — For the fourth straight year, Nebraska’s football team will not play in a bowl game.
Police said the woman was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the 17-year-old forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions over an eight-month span.
After caring for virus patients at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Jordan Oeland sits in silence replaying the day as she heads home in the dark. After an especially rough day at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Lauren Johnson does the same thing.
SIOUX CITY -- Lauren Johnson walks out of UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's sliding glass doors into the night.
In a plea agreement, the man admitted that he conspired and participated in the distribution of 500 grams or more of pure methamphetamine in and around the tri-state area.