VOTE NOW: Which end-of-the-year holiday is your favorite?

Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate of 21.5 percent is above the minimum 15 percent required for a district to seek a waiver from state officials to move to online learning.
Bei Sheng Chen has been in treatment since his acquittal in 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of his wife, Mei Huang.
Nearly 9 percent of Siouxlanders have tested positive for the virus since it arrived in March, according to the analysis.
The vehicle struck the back of a semi, ripping off the roof of the car as it went underneath the truck.
Twenty-hour traffic incidents were reported by the Sioux City Police Department in a three-hour period from noon to 3 p.m.
Thorpe was opened as Thorpe & Hoberg in 1900 by George Thorpe, the great-grandfather of operator Rusty Clark, and Oscar J. Hoberg. It is Sioux City's oldest retailer.
The Hawks doubled their score late in the third quarter -- from 36 to 72 -- to take the lead, one they wouldn’t give up in a 108-94 victory.
Jordan Henry faces sentences of 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and 25 years for arson in the death of Elizabeth Bockholt and subsequent burning of the hotel room where he strangled her. Henry had been charged with first-degree murder.
