VOTE NOW: Which group should be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Related to this story
Most Popular
Cherie Dandurand, 53, is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
La Morena Good Morning has the same ownership as La Morena Family Restaurant, with a menu featuring plenty of Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes plus classics fitting for a storied restaurant space.
Court documents said the woman retrieved a .38-caliber revolver from her bedroom, then went to her son's bedroom and shot him in the abdomen. She left the room momentarily, then returned and shot him in the upper arm.
Eleven students said they often worked 50-plus hours a week at factories and faced threats of deportation.
DES MOINES — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that crowd restrictions for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for hig…
Karen Eberle worked at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's labor and delivery unit from 1979 to 1989, then spent 31 years teaching at St. Luke's College.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
The contractor told the customer he had sold the business to another man, a transient who told police that he was given $50 to sign the contract transferring the business to him, court documents said.
“It is incredibly humbling,” Shalhoub says. “It really brings into sharp focus this sort of idea of the randomness of how I and my siblings ended up in the lives that we are in."