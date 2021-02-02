VOTE NOW: Which method for going up stairs is coolest?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Fahrendholz has worked for the district since 2014. His "resignation is voluntary," a spokeswoman said.
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
- Updated
When Ron and Donna Harris started, men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Times have changed a little since.
Wegher Construction was founded more than 30 years ago by Rick Wegher and some partners, while Brown Construction was founded by Tim Brown. They combined in 2011.
The man submitted hours for payment to a staffing agency for his girlfriend for more than a year, even though she only worked there for two days.
Iowa was once viewed as the standard by which other states measured their public schools. We set the bar and, now, rather than shore up that r…
Up to 3,000 doses of vaccines are expected to be administered in the first clinics in Tier 1B, which includes people 65 and older and other high-risk groups. Officials say they will announce dates "once we're ready for people to start signing up."
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
The man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist and dragged him an estimated 66 feet. The cyclist died a week later when he was removed from life support.