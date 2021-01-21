VOTE NOW: Who do you think will win the AFC championship game?

Related to this story
After two years of delays, Friday was finally opening day for Sioux City's first ALDI grocery store. In the middle of a blizzard.
"This young man did everything right after things went wrong."
A man was using a Bobcat skid loader to move trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, police said.
"I hope that if there's a just God, you wake up in the middle of the night every night you're in prison and you hear these four words: 'I want my mommy,'" Lee Stoos, Elizabeth Bockholt's stepfather, told Jordan Henry at sentencing Friday.
The man traveled from Wisconsin to have sex with the 15-year-old girl. Officers who stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation questioned him about the girl's presence and found a box of condoms, zip ties and a roll of Gorilla brand tape.
A pickup was traveling southbound when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes on the other side, where it collided head-on with an SUV.
Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts.
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”