editor's pick VOTE NOW: Who should receive a COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and nursing home residents? Dec 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who should receive a COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and nursing home residents? You voted: Seniors Teachers Essential workers The general public Vote View Results Back View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime & Courts Sioux City police investigating homicide after body found in home Dec 1, 2020 The person appeared to have been dead for a week when officers found the body on Tuesday, and signs of blunt force trauma were detected. +6 Weekender | Food Daga's on Wheels operator adds brick-and-mortar restaurant at former Dakota City steakhouse Updated Nov 27, 2020 Tyson Sanchez wants Daga's on Broadway to feature a traditional American steakhouse menu with a few dashes of south-of-the-border cuisine. It compliments the Mexican street fare of Daga's on Wheels and gives him a year-round kitchen. Crime & Courts 1 man killed, several injured in Thursday night crash near Remsen Nov 27, 2020 Preliminary information indicates that the 1998 motorhome was traveling north on Plymouth County L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then left the roadway and several times. Local news Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in motorhome rollover near Remsen Nov 27, 2020 The motorhome was traveling north on County Road L-12 on Thursday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, rolling over several times. Crime & Courts Man in custody after firing arrows at Sioux City Police officers Dec 1, 2020 The subject was known to officers as having mental health problems. A1 Enforcement of Iowa COVID policies in bars, restaurants heats up Nov 29, 2020 Earlier this fall, hundreds of complaints were filed but only two actions were taken. State regulators have since issued two dozen citations, including three in Northwest Iowa. Local news Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in motorhome rollover near Remsen Nov 27, 2020 The motorhome was traveling north on County Road L-12 on Thursday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, rolling over several times. Crime & Courts 1 man killed, several injured in Thursday night crash near Remsen Nov 27, 2020 Preliminary information indicates that the 1998 motorhome was traveling north on Plymouth County L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then left the roadway and several times. +2 Crime & Courts Sioux City man charged in Saturday morning armed robbery at convenience store Nov 28, 2020 Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The clerk retreated to a back room and the suspect fled the area in a vehicle without getting any cash. Religion YODER: After a large loss, still thankful Nov 27, 2020 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever …