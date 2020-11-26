VOTE NOW: Will you be shopping on Black Friday?

The charge is the seventh the Iowa Board of Medicine has filed against Dr. Adam Smith. He also has pleaded not guilty in federal court to several counts of health care fraud and making false statements.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said in spite of virus cases, he believes "we have been managing well." He recommended keeping in-school learning and urged the school board to not go to all-online learning, but to hybrid if any shift was to be made.
If the children left their bedroom for any reason, Angel Henderson would choke, kick or hit them, court documents said. The children also told authorities they were forced to sleep in pajamas with the arms sewn to the side and the legs sewn together.
Exceptions to Iowa's mask mandate prompted Supervisor Rocky De Witt to ask if county personnel should be supplied with “stop watches and tape measures.” Responded P.J. Jennings: “You’re being funny about it, but dying from the virus isn’t funny."
State orders apply to all buildings open to the public, but the city specifically implored "patrons of bars and restaurants ... to not violate the provisions placed on them," and warned "failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate."