VOTE NOW: Will you do any outdoor activities in (relatively) warmer weather this weekend?

The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
The Orange City-based chain, which has over 200 locations in 14 states, opened five locations in a 2020 that was devastating for many restaurants.
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
REMSEN, Iowa -- A 19-year-old Orange City woman died Monday in a crash near Remsen.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
The extreme cold breaks a record set in 1936.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.