VOTE NOW: Will you watch the presidential inauguration?

A man was using a Bobcat skid loader to move trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, police said.
After two years of delays, Friday was finally opening day for Sioux City's first ALDI grocery store. In the middle of a blizzard.
"I hope that if there's a just God, you wake up in the middle of the night every night you're in prison and you hear these four words: 'I want my mommy,'" Lee Stoos, Elizabeth Bockholt's stepfather, told Jordan Henry at sentencing Friday.
One suspect is accused of forcing a person to enter a Sioux City house just after midnight Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle. One shot struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18.
A pickup was traveling southbound when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle went across the median and into the northbound lanes on the other side, where it collided head-on with an SUV.
The man traveled from Wisconsin to have sex with the 15-year-old girl. Officers who stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation questioned him about the girl's presence and found a box of condoms, zip ties and a roll of Gorilla brand tape.
Northwest Iowa professor present for Trump's Fifth Avenue shooting remark calls impeachment 'overreach'
It was at Dordt College in 2016 where Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." He was impeached for a second time on Wednesday.
