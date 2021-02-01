VOTE NOW: Would you consider enrolling your children in an all-virtual school?

Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Fahrendholz has worked for the district since 2014. His "resignation is voluntary," a spokeswoman said.
- Updated
When Ron and Donna Harris started, men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Times have changed a little since.
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
Wegher Construction was founded more than 30 years ago by Rick Wegher and some partners, while Brown Construction was founded by Tim Brown. They combined in 2011.
The woman is accused of driving the three men who are suspected of firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing a teenager.
The man submitted hours for payment to a staffing agency for his girlfriend for more than a year, even though she only worked there for two days.
Feeders from Irving, Unity and Crescent Park/Lincoln elementary schools will change. The current concentration of English language learners at North will be spread out across the three high schools.
Chastyn Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk at one store before he and a co-defendant took a phone charger, alcohol and socks. At a second store hours later, he threatened a clerk with a knife, and the two took cash, alcohol and gum.
Up to 3,000 doses of vaccines are expected to be administered in the first clinics in Tier 1B, which includes people 65 and older and other high-risk groups. Officials say they will announce dates "once we're ready for people to start signing up."