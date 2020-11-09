VOTE NOW: Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine if it became available before the end of the year?

Development leaders said the strip mall is fully leased with four tenants -- Jimmy John's, Greek to Me and J Nails -- plus an unnamed "sit-down restaurant" that will take up more than 4,000 square feet.
South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved measures legalizing recreational marijuana and authorizing medical marijuana. "There's a lot of money to be made in that stuff," said Don Lantis, who operates a major fireworks business in North Sioux City.
Nearly 65 percent of voters approved three ballot initiatives that would amend the state's constitution to permit casinos at six licensed horse tracks, and devote some of the revenue to property tax relief and local governments.
Schleis' way with people was legendary, his wife, Marie Farrell, said. He had dozens of 50-year friendships. At Christmastime, he gave out $20 tips at drive-thru windows. At times, friends followed when he moved. Schleis died of COVID-19 at age 77.